Tide of Change as Coastal Demolitions Set to Reshape Guardamar’s Playa Babilonia





The Provincial Coastal Service has begun the administrative process to demolish most of the houses on Babilonia Beach, located along the Guardamar del Segura coastline.

This decision follows the exhaustion of legal avenues by the residents of these early 20th-century homes, who attempted to extend their land use concessions through judicial appeals. Their final recourse was dismissed by the Constitutional Court late last year, after earlier unsuccessful attempts in the National Court and the Supreme Court.

Municipal sources suggest that the first demolitions may occur as early as May. The majority of the 78 houses, positioned between the sand and the Avenida del Ingeniero Codorniu, lost their concessions in July 2018. Since then, several homes have collapsed or been demolished due to lack of legal action.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition (Miteco) denied extensions on environmental grounds, claiming that the homes obstruct the regeneration of the coastal and dune systems. The properties are also at high risk of collapse during storms, a danger exacerbated by climate change and rising sea levels, according to the Centre for Public Works Studies and Experimentation.

The residents argue that the erosion of the beach stems from the Segura River’s channelization and the construction of the river’s mouth breakwater in the 1990s, not from the houses themselves. They contend that the river’s sediment distribution is being altered, pushing material away from the shore instead of enriching it.

Despite their legal setbacks, residents are considering new legal actions, citing the 2013 Coast Law which they argue should protect their homes. They also continue to safeguard their properties from storms, benefiting from temporary judicial protection while their appeals were pending.

With the demolition process underway, affected residents are now coordinating efforts to manage the financial burden of future demolitions, considering collective demolition projects to reduce costs. They are preparing for a lengthy administrative process that may extend well beyond May.

BACKGROUND:

Babilonia Beach, located in Guardamar del Segura, Spain, is renowned for its unique historical significance, largely attributed to the distinctive “Casas de Babilonia” (Babilonia Houses) that line its shore. These houses, constructed in the 1930s, were originally built as fishermen’s cottages, perilously close to the sea. Over the decades, the advancing Mediterranean has continually eroded the shoreline, threatening the very foundations of these structures.

The area where these houses stand was established in the early 20th century, named after a picnic spot adjacent to a natural pool known as Casa Babilonia. Over time, it evolved into a summer retreat for various communities, including shopkeepers, liberals, and workers from the textile and shoe industries, marking an early example of sustainable tourism in harmony with the local environment.

In recent years, the relentless forces of nature have taken a toll on the Casas de Babilonia. A significant storm in December 2016 caused massive damage, with twenty-foot-high waves crashing into the properties, leading to the collapse of some and severe structural compromises in others. This event highlighted the vulnerability of these historic structures to coastal erosion and extreme weather conditions.

Efforts to preserve the remaining houses have been ongoing, with residents and local authorities grappling with the challenges posed by natural erosion and the need for conservation. The Casas de Babilonia not only represent architectural and historical value but also stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of the community in the face of environmental challenges.