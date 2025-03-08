Zombies Will Take Over Pilar de la Horadada on April 26





A thrilling five-hour survival game will challenge participants with missions and endurance tests.

On April 26, Pilar de la Horadada will transform into the setting for an intense and terrifying zombie survival experience. From dusk until dawn, participants will immerse themselves in an action-packed event filled with adrenaline and challenges.

The five-hour survival game places players in a realistic apocalyptic scenario, where they must evade hordes of zombies while completing missions and endurance tests.

As the night progresses, the tension and fear will rise, with actors portraying zombies to enhance the immersive experience. Participants will need to rely on their wits and skills to survive until morning.

What to Expect:

Realistic Game Environment: A setting designed to simulate a zombie apocalypse, complete with abandoned buildings, dark zones, and obstacles for maximum immersion.

Professional Zombie Actors: Trained performers will bring the undead to life, ensuring a thrilling and terrifying experience.

Endurance and Strategy Challenges: Players must run, hide, find resources, and complete missions—only the fastest and smartest will survive.

Unlimited Adrenaline: The game will test participants’ mental and physical endurance, requiring quick thinking and decisive actions to overcome obstacles.

Participants should be prepared for both physical and mental challenges. Comfortable athletic clothing and a strategic mindset are highly recommended. This exclusive event is designed for those seeking a real challenge and an intense experience. Spaces are limited, so early registration is essential.

