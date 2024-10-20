Torrevieja cyclist Sandra Alonso wins World Tour event in China





The Torrevieja rider Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) has finished her 2024 season in the best possible way, with a victory in the very last race of the women’s World Tour circuit, the Tour of Guangxi, held on Sunday in China.

Alonso won the 134.3-kilometer race, which started and finished in the town of Nanning, with a sprint victory over her breakaway companion, Italian Giada Borghesi (Human Powered Health).

The two riders broke away from the main peloton and reached the finish line with an advantage of 2 minutes and 47 seconds. The podium was completed by Polish rider Marta Lach, from the same team as the Spaniard.

In the fifth edition of the Tour de Guangxi, a race that also featured a men’s category, Alonso adds her name as champion to those of the Italian Maria Vittoria Sperotto, the Cuban Arlenis Sierra, the Australian Chloe Hosking and the Polish Daria Pikulik.

The torrevejense won her fourth victory in the women’s professional circuit, the third of this season, in which she previously won in the Tour of Normandy and in a stage of the Tour of Thuringen. Alonso also competed in the women’s Tour de France and was runner-up in the Spanish road race.

Alonso’s victory is the first by a Spanish cyclist on the World Tour circuit since Mavi García won the Grand Prix de Plouay in 2022.