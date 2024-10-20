Pink Ladies Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Awareness





On Saturday Maria and the Pink Ladies held their annual event at Zenia Boulevard to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Ladies and Panthers were out in force as the volunteers worked hard all day offering their merchandise, raising much needed funds to help in the fight against cancer but the day being very much about breast cancer with many of the public wearing all shades of pink to show their support for all who are still fighting breast cancer, rejoicing for those who have survived it and remembering the women and men that lost their fight to this heinous disease.

At around 15.00hrs Maria addressed the audience to explain what this day was all about and thanked the volunteers for their undying support and all the local artists on the coast that continually offer their time freely to entertain the people of the coast at all of the Pink Ladies charity days like this.

After this there was a small ceremony where Three pink balloons were released, one in memory of Pink Panther Keith Hales who recently lost his fight to cancer, another in memory of Stevie Spit who supported the Pink Ladies for many years at these events and hosted numerous Pink Ladies events he also recently lost his fight and the third in memory of all those who have succumbed to breast cancer.

The management of Zenia Boulevard presented Maria with a cheque for €500 and together with donations on the day The Pink Ladies raised over €2000.

Maria would like to thank the Boulevard management for their continued support, her volunteers, the people of the coast for their donations and all of the artists who performed on the day, Georgia Bale, Toni Ann, Costa SKA Tones, Alex Tipping, Lexi May, Cindy, The Blues Brothers and Raquel Peña Flamenco Dancers who entertained everyone on the day.

Thank you for your continued support

Maria Wilson, AACC President Orihuela Costa

Maria and the Pink Ladies