Orihuela Faces Sports Facility Closure amid Contract Dispute





Orihuela is facing a potential closure of its municipal swimming pools due to the withdrawal of the sports management company, Clequali. The company, responsible for managing the city’s sports facilities, will cease operations on Sunday.

Mayor Vegara announced that he is working diligently to secure an emergency contract to ensure the continuity of sports services. The tender process is expected to be completed within two weeks, allowing for a swift transition.

During this interim period, the Orihuela Water Palace will remain closed. However, other municipal sports facilities will continue to operate under the management of council staff. The mayor assured that the rights of the 130 employees previously working for Clequali are also protected, and users will not be affected.

The council’s legal advisor, Emilio Fernández, accused Clequali of “blackmailing” the administration by failing to fulfil its obligations to employees, Social Security, and banking institutions. He announced that the council will report the company to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for potential crimes of misappropriation and concealment of assets.

Mayor Vegara criticised Clequali for lying about its intentions to continue services and pay salaries. Despite receiving payments from the council, the company failed to meet its financial commitments. As a result, employees have not received their last two monthly salaries.

The council withheld payments to Clequali after they failed to provide proof of being up to date with their obligations. The last payment was made in May.

The emergency contract, which will be in place until a new long-term contract is awarded, is expected to be finalised within two weeks. The long-term contract, valued at 12.3 million euros, was put out to tender last month but is not expected to be awarded for another five to six months.

Employees will be transferred to the company awarded the emergency contract and subsequently to the company that wins the long-term contract.

In a letter notifying the council of its decision to cease operations, Clequali claimed that the council owes the company 1.2 million euros.

Cambiemos party criticised the municipal government’s handling of the crisis, accusing them of “inability to manage this situation.” They demanded the resignation of the Sports Councillor and the Mayor for their “manifest inability to manage sports in the municipality.”

Luis Quesada, PSOE councillor and former Sports Councillor, criticised the government’s lack of urgency in addressing the situation. He questioned the transparency of the emergency contract and expressed concerns about the protection of workers’ rights.