The Pilar de la Horadada Council has built a new coastal path, with the authorisation of Costas, which runs along the north side of the beach of the Jesuits in Torre de la Horadada.

Councillor for the Environment, Pedro Miguel Moya, explains that “we have built a wooden pathway, 1.2 metres wide, along the 60 linear meters between the beach of Los Jesuitas and the Puntal del Gato and Rocamar coves”.

The investment cost 9,907.96 euros of which 5,057.88 will be borne by the Generalitat Valenciana.