Panto season isn´t exactly upon us as we prepare for the sweltering summer ahead, but work has already started on this year’s panto. An ADAPT panto wouldn´t be what it is without some curious twists and turns along the way, but we can now reveal that Snow White will have something to do with this year’s show!

We can promise that it will be original as well as great fun. Watch this space as more details will be revealed, and here is a photo of a previous version to whet your appetite.