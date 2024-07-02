



Young photographers needed to capture the best sights of the school summer holidays as part of the Specsavers Ópticas’ Summer Photography Competition

Specsavers Ópticas are looking for budding photographers aged between 6 and 17 years old, to capture the best image of their summer holidays this year. They want youngsters to grab their cameras and take an image which really encapsulates the fun of the holidays and enter it into their Summer Photography Competition.

The best photo in the Junior and Senior categories will win a €50 Amazon voucher and a pair of sunglasses and have their image showcased on social media and in the press. Images can be entered via social media and via email between the 1st of July and the 1st of September.

Chantelle Hayward from Specsavers Ópticas Calpe explains, “We want to encourage youngsters to get out and about and hone their photography skills this summer. Studies show that getting outside when we’re young and enjoying time in the sunshine can protect against myopia, as well as being good for physical and mental health, so we want to encourage less screen time and more summer fun in the sun. Our Summer Photography Competition will reward the best photographs of these summer adventures and activities and give two youngsters in our Junior and Senior categories the chance to win a €50 Amazon voucher and a pair of sunglasses.”

The competition is open between the 1st of July and the 1st of September and photographs can be submitted on social media by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook and @specsaversspain on Instagram, sending photos via Messenger or via email to spain.marketing@specsavers.com

A jury of three will judge the entries and shortlist the top five Junior and Senior entries. The shortlisted entries will then be posted on social media and the image with the most likes and comments in each age category will be declared the winners.

One of the judges is Carrie Frais, Director of the website Mum Abroad, a platform providing up-to-date information for English-speaking parents living in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany. She’s delighted to be involved in the competition as she feels like it’s a great way to engage kids during the long summer holidays. She explains; “Encouraging kids to take photos during the summer holidays not only sparks their creativity but also helps them capture and cherish memories. Photography allows them to see the world from different perspectives, develop storytelling skills, and build a visual journal of their adventures, creating lasting keepsakes of their childhood.”

The competition is open to residents of the provinces of Alicante and Malaga and the island of Mallorca, and you must be aged between 6 and 17. The competition closes on Sunday 1st September 2024. Terms and conditions apply, which can be found at www.specsavers.es/sorteo