



On Monday, adverse weather in the province of Valencia forced the diversion of four flights that were scheduled to land at Manises to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport.

Specifically, the flights that have been diverted to Alicante came from Oviedo, London-Gatwick, Birmingham, and Geneva, according to sources from Aena.

In addition to these diverted flights, other aircraft have also arrived late due to weather conditions, the same sources said. Operations did normalise shortly after.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Valencian Community reported that 8.2 litres per square metre of rain had been recorded at the Valencia Airport measuring station.