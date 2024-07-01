



The market of construction materials is getting competitive with numerous options coming into the market every day. So, it is necessary for the distributors of the construction materials to opt for strategies that can help them gain an edge in the market to grow their sales and attract more customers. Showcasing their material in proper exhibitions is one of the top ways to promote better sales for the brand.

Customers need only 10 seconds to seconds to get familiar with the company displaying its tiles and building materials. So, it is essential to have an impact in the short window and allow them to explore all the offerings in the exhibition which will further generate more sales. INSCA performs the job in 5 seconds and helps clients show the best of their brand to the world.

In this article, we will go through some of the benefits of opting for the correct way of exhibition. So, without any further ado, let us dive into the details.

Here are some of the strategies to display the construction materials correctly with their benefits.

1. Strategic Layout & Flow For Proper Navigation

It is essential to design the exhibition space in a way that promotes logical flow for the visitors. It is critical to display the eye-catchy and in-demand products in the start to draw the traffic into the exhibition and lead them through different sections that will highlight other materials of the brand

Here are two popular layout designs that are popularly used in the exhibitions.

a. Open Layout

The open layout of the exhibition offers a spacious atmosphere which is a great way to invite people into the event. The design has all the characteristics where visitors can freely navigate the displayed materials and explore the wide variety of options. Here are some tips to create the best open layout for your exhibition.

Keep the pathways to different sections clear for the visitors to further facilitate easy movement around the exhibition.

Use free-standing displays like a tiles display stand to showcase different options in the exhibition.

You can arrange the different tiles by style, category, and material so that visitors can go through your collection quickly.

b. Flow Layout

The flow layout allows to display of all the tiles in a logical manner so that every tile is visible to the visitors. Here are some tips to create a good flow layout.

Design the pathways in the exhibition in such a way that leads all the visitors to all the sections.

Use proper signs and markers to direct the visitors in the right direction for easy navigation.

Create proper focal points and place the feature walls along those points so that it helps to catch the eye of visitors.

c. Zonal Layout

The zonal layout divides the entire exhibition into different sections. Each section represents a theme or style. It is a good setting to highlight different elements in specific settings so that visitors can get a visual picture of the complete setting.

For example, you can arrange the tiles and materials in a kitchen setting. You can leverage the power of cabins and countertops to create a realistic kitchen in one zone.

INSCA helps to utilize the best strategy for your brand and display the elements. It helps the brand to use the best strategy to enhance its reputation by proper planning of the exhibition. Visitors can get a broader view of the products which will boost the sales across different categories of the brand.

2. Use Interactive And Engaging Elements For A Better Experience

You can leverage the power of modern technology and tools to allow visitors to visualize the products in different settings. You can use the touchscreen, VR stations, and other interactive elements to offer an immersive experience that will boost overall customer engagement. You can have some sample stations where visitors can touch and feel the tile for its quality and texture. This can make a big difference in shaping their purchasing decision.

INSCA has come up with an advanced and intelligent I.RIS system that allows the customer to visualize the final visual look of the physical sample of the construction material offered by the brand. It will improve the overall experience of the customer which will further speed up the decision-making process and boost sales. By leveraging these engaging and immersive elements, brands show their innovative approach to improving the shopping experience of the customers.

3. Use Suitable Displays For Better Visual Appeal

Eye-catching displays can impact the overall customer engagement in the brand’s commercial space. Here are some popular ideas that can help you enhance the presentation of the construction material in a specific setting

a. Interactive Displays

Interactive displays include touchscreens and interactive walls that can allow you to display different catalogs and patterns in various settings. Customers can easily look at the ideas and patterns to make informed decisions.

b. Vignette Displays

The vignette displays will help you to create a mini-environment in the setting to show the tile in realistic settings. These settings allow the customers to visualize the look of tile and other elements in their home space.

4. Offer Clear Signage And Information

You have to provide clear, concise information about each which includes information like material specifications, applications, benefits, and pricing. This way customers will be able to get all the information about the displayed material quickly.

Moreover, you can use storytelling techniques to communicate the unique benefits and features of your products. You can either tell the story of how a particular material was developed or highlight case studies and successful applications. You can connect with customers on a deeper level by targeting their emotions. This will further have a positive impact on their final decision-making which will bring more sales to your brand.

The Bottom Line

Here are some top strategies with these benefits that can help your brand present the construction material in the correct way. INSCA has vast experience of 45 years in the domain and a solid team of 200 professionals that consists of architects, interior designers, decorators, engineers, carpenters, painters, and assemblers. They create spaces that allow the brands to offer lasting and immersive experiences to their customers which further leads to higher conversion and better ROI. You can contact INSCA to get all the details.

Remember, even if you have the top offerings in your brand, you have to know the correct way to present them to customers to increase sales and reap better profit.