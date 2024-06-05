



Age Concern held their Only Fools and Horses Extravaganza on Saturday 25th May at their Day Centre at Calle Paganini, La Siesta. People thronged from far and wide to attend this event and enjoyed browsing the many stalls, taking part in the activities or simply just relaxing in the summer sun with a nice cup of tea.

Even the Barbecue sizzled with Burgers and Sausages.

Del Boy, Rodney and the rest of the volunteers got in the mood, even the Iconic Batman and Robin scene from Only Fools and Horses was played out with Batman and Robin making an appearance.

Everyone was entertained by the Melody Makers who got their audience singing along to popular cockney melodies.

The Melody Makers made a good day great, by presenting Del Boy, aka Malcolm Winstanley, President of Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur ,with a cheque for €550 raised by them. Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur would like to thank them warmly for their donation and for volunteering to come along and provide such a delightful couple of hours of music.

Age Concern raised a staggering €2,544.75. All the money raised goes straight into the maintenance and upkeep of the Day Centre, providing beneficiaries with daily activities, keeping the two vehicles running, along with ensuring all the valuable services and mobility aids are in ship shape order ready for the vulnerable and our aged population to take advantage of whenever needed.

A special thank you must go to all our volunteers who gave so much of their time to make sure cakes were baked, prizes and bottles donated, costumes made, stalls manned and everything in place to make this day a success.

Thank you, as well, to all the companies and organisations who donated prizes for our raffle.