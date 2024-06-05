



“The times they are a ‘Changin.” So sang Bob Dylan. And changing they are for Age Concern.

Their shop in Torrevieja has closed after 18 years of successful trading. However, its faithful customer following need not fear. It is only moving a few kilometres out of town to its NEW SHOP IN SAN LUIS – Plaza Tolosa 1 (Calle Carreño), Urb. San Luis, Torrevieja. (Between GB Solicitors and The Bodega)

Nothing has changed except the premises. It will continue to offer an extensive range of clothes, accessories and bric-a-brac all to a high standard. And the same friendly band of volunteers will be there to welcome you and to give help and advice if needed. The shop is open 10am -1.30pm Monday to Friday.

But better still, pay them a visit for quality second hand goods and support this very worthwhile charity.

For those who frequent their other shop at Los Montesinos nothing has changed. It continues to thrive in the High Street.

Both shops welcome donations of clothes etc. New volunteers are always welcome at the shops and also at their Centre in La Siesta.

Everything you ever need to know about Age Concern can be found on our website www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org. Why not follow us on Facebook Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur where you’ll find up to the minute information and future events which you may wish to attend.

To contact The Centre directly please telephone 966 786 887 Monday – Friday from 10am – 1.30pm or leave a message and your call will be returned.