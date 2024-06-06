



Having been closed down for 3 years and fined 50,000 euro for consistently violating the rules, the Metro nightclub in Bigastro still don´t seem to think that rules apply to them, as they applied for an opening licence for a party this weekend.

Just six months into the ban the club organisers started selling tickets without receiving the necessary permission from Orihuela town hall, who have jurisdiction over the licencing.

The plan was to hold the party in the car park, as the organisers argue the ban was for the interior of the venue, clearly ignoring the facts that continuing with a party outside was one of the reasons they got into trouble in the first place.

Metro published the cancellation of the event on its social networks. The permit has not been approved.