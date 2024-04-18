



Although there are many more things taking place, here is our pick of things to do this weekend in Torrevieja, and the surrounding area, plus a couple a little further afield, but still, hopefully, of interest.

29º Certamen Internacional Juvenil Habaneras takes place in Torrevieja on Saturday, at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre.

Fans of the music of Queen might want to take a trip down to Cartagena on Saturday, where the concert, Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen, A Kind of Magic, will be taking place.

Twenty One Pilots are performing in Madrid on Sunday. You can get a direct bus from Torrevieja to Madrid, and at a very reasonable price. You can also get the high-speed train from Alicante to Madrid, or fly, but the bus leaves Torrevieja bus station and takes you straight to the city.

In Catral, the Sevillanas fiesta takes place from Friday to Sunday, commonly referred to as a May Fair, or April Fair.

On Saturday, a special March Against Cancer takes place in Guardamar del Segura, specifically for the children.

A Mental Health conference is taking place in Torrevieja on Friday and Saturday, specifically focusing on children and adolescents.

The Los Montesinos tapas trail takes place from Friday to Sunday.

On Saturday in the IFA exhibition hall in Alicante, the main enxhibition centre of the province located near Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, you can delve into the Japanese world of Manga, and if you are in Guardamar del Segura a special bus has been arranged to take fans to the event.

The Todo Tren 2024 tapas event is now on in Torrevieja, taking place until Sunday.

