Spanish News HeadlinesOfficers from the Guardia Civil, in a joint operation with the National Police, Customs Surveillance officials of the Tax Agency and the Judicial Police of Portugal, have dismantled the largest network of drug transporters in the Strait that was behind the latest seizures of 4,000 kilos of hashish and 627 kilos of cocaine. The operations centre was located in a luxurious residential area in Lisbon, from where a historic drug trafficker directed and coordinated all naval operations; They also had infrastructure and a wide network of collaborators in the Cadiz town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, where the ringleaders of the network originated. The Supreme Court has confirmed that the suicide of a supermarket chain worker in April 2021 in Cantabria was a work accident. This is clear from an order from the Social Chamber of the TS that inadmisses the appeal filed by the company against a previous ruling from the Superior Court of Justice of this autonomous community, which considered suicide a work accident and imposed on the mutual company the payment of compensation and widow’s and orphan’s pensions to the wife and 16-year-old daughter of the deceased. According to the College of Registrars, bankruptcy proceedings have continued to increase in 2024 in Spain. In the first quarter there were 1,117, and the majority were self-employed. Economists say that many declare themselves bankrupt to benefit from the Second Chance Law. In 2024, the number of self-employed individuals who access bankruptcy proceedings to qualify for the Second Chance Law continues to increase. The basic requirement to be able to access the protection is to declare yourself insolvent and have filed a procedure. Only then can judges free self-employed workers from their debts. To read these articles in full, visit SpainToday.news
Business, Markets and StatisticsAs we mentioned at the weekend in The Week Ahead, Thursday seems to be taking a day off work this week, as there is hardly anything of note planned. Service Sector industry figures are published by the INE in Spain on Thursday, along with competition data. If you did listen to The Week Ahead on Mark Nolan´s Podcast, then I set you a challenge to fill the gap, because today is International Day for Monuments and Sites. The challenge was actually twofold, firstly to read up on a monument in our town and learn something. If you have, feel free to contact me and tell me all about it. I am interested. Secondly, I posted a picture of a monument and asked you where is it? I said I would give you the answer next week, but as you have been very good, I will sneak it in here as well. The monument in the picture is actually in Alicante, just at the end of the harbour walls near the Melia hotel. Did you recognise it, or the surroundings?
Things to Do29º Certamen Internacional Juvenil Habaneras takes place in Torrevieja on Saturday, at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre. Fans of the music of Queen might want to take a trip down to Cartagena on Saturday, where the concert, Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen, A Kind of Magic, will be taking place. Twenty One Pilots are performing in Madrid on Sunday. In Catral, the Sevillanas fiesta takes place from Friday to Sunday, commonly referred to as a May Fair, or April Fair. On Saturday, a special March Against Cancer takes place in Guardamar del Segura, specifically for the children. A Mental Health conference is taking place in Torrevieja on Friday and Saturday, specifically focusing on children and adolescents. The Los Montesinos tapas trail takes place from Friday to Sunday. On Saturday in the IFA exhibition hall in Alicante, you can delve into the Japanese world of Manga, and if you are in Guardamar del Segura a special bus has been arranged to take fans to the event. The Todo Tren 2024 tapas event is now on in Torrevieja, taking place until Sunday. For more local events, pick up The Leader newspaper every Monday, and This is Torrevieja for Torrevieja events.
Traffic and TravelAll this week, ROADPOL, the European Traffic Police Network, will be carrying out a speed awareness and enforcement campaign, focussing on one of the Fatal 4 most contributing factors in road traffic collisions. From Friday and through the weekend, the Guardia Civil will be carrying out a specific geographic campaign in Aragon and Castilla y Lyon. For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es
Official Websites for Travel Information
- For live traffic reports, visit the DGT traffic map
- For weather warnings, consult AEMET
- DGT Twitter account
- AEMET weather related road information
- Aemet Twitter account
- For flight information, check the AENA airport operator’s website