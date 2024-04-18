



The Mojácar Municipal Rhythmic Gymnastics Team has taken part in the final of the Almería Provincial Council Rhythmic Gymnastics Promotion Circuit held in Balanegra, Berja, with excellent scores, as we have now got used to.

The Mojácar team have ended up champions of Almería and with a gold medal in the Cadet and Infant 2 categories: Nina Hernández, silver medallist and Almería 2024 runner-up in the ball category; Sara Pérez, gold medallist, champion of Almería in the youngest category, hands-free, and Pilar Flores, bronze medallist, third in Almería, youngest category hands-free.

Both their coaches and the team are happy with the results and the journey so far. A path that, according to their coach, is important “for learning and continually improving.” A start to the season full of successes in which they are reaping the rewards of the effort made by everyone and which put the Mojácar Rhythmic Gymnastics team in a commendable position and paving their way in the recognition of being among Almería’s best rhythmic gymnastics teams.

The two winning teams, Cadet and Infant 2, have qualified for the regional final that will take place on the 18th of May. If they make it onto the podium again, these teams will go up to the promising category and will be federated to be able to take part next year in the Andalucian competitions.

For María del Mar Montoya, their coach, and for the team, there is not much time for celebrations. On the 27th of April 27, in Vícar, the Costarítmica Almería league begins, where last year they also won numerous medals in all the categories.

Their coach wants to highlight everyone’s work and stress the collaboration of the parents, who are “the ones who bring the girls to train every day and the ones who make an effort to accompany and encourage their daughters every competition weekend.” She also wants to thank Mojácar Council for its support of this sports project that, within the Municipal Sports School, offers the opportunity to the municipality’s children and young people to practice sports and train within the values that their practice offers.