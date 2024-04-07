



It is spring once again, and as the seasons change, so do driving dynamics, and one thing that is often neglected until we realise that its empty is our screen wash reservoir.

Spring Means More Insects

One thing that spring brings is more insects, and, sadly, many of them face a very short life, taken out by unexpected collisions with vehicles, but that too poses a risk for those vehicles as visibility is often hampered by the remains of their short, though hopefully meaningful lives, as they are laid to rest on our windscreens.

Therefore, to remove all traces of their being from our windscreen, it is important to remember to keep your screen wash topped up.

Some of the bugs might need to be removed manually, as they can be stubborn and streak across the windscreen.

Find the Screen Wash Tank

It ought to be one of your (at least) monthly rituals, when you check your lights, oil, and tyres as well as other parts, making sure that your vehicle is maintained in a safe and roadworthy manner.

Although the engine compartment is not an area many of us are familiar with, nor do many of us want to be, there are certain areas that are a must for every driver. Luckily, most vehicle manufacturers make the bits we need both easily accessible and easy to identify, so that we don’t have to “fiddle” with anything unnecessary.

Check with your vehicle manual for the location of your screen wash tank, although it is often identified by a standard symbol, and the cap is often a different colour to it stands out, and then keep a check on the levels, topping them up as needed, but at least once a month, as we say.

Check it Works!

Once you know that the levels are okay, and with approved liquids only in there (hint: washing up liquid doesn’t work as well as you might think), you then need to use it. Find out the different setting on your vehicle so that you know how to use the screen wash feature. Some vehicles also have them on the rear, so check that out too. Then use the wash to keep your windscreen clear of any obstructions.

It is also worth remembering that if you use your screen wash when the vehicle is moving then the trajectory of the spray may differ to that of a standing vehicle. It is also worth keeping two other points in mind if the vehicle is moving too, such as if you spray too much, it may obscure your vision, which could be dangerous. Also, the spray may go too high and even over your vehicle, spraying whatever is behind you. Okay, that might mean the car behind gets a free windscreen wash, but for a two-wheeled vehicle that could result in dangerous conditions.

Keep the Windows (and other areas) Clean

That said, the screen wash is there for a purpose, because our windscreen must always be kept clean, so use it. Remember to keep all windows clean and clear, as well as lights, mirrors and the number plates, as these form essential functions on the vehicle, and some of which are mandatory requirements to do so.