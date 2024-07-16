



The decision by the Spanish government to remove tolls on the Alicante ring road while maintaining them on the AP-7 in the Vega Baja region has sparked widespread anger and frustration among local politicians and business leaders.

Mayors and council representatives from Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada have vehemently criticized the government’s decision, accusing them of marginalizing the region. They argue that the toll disproportionately affects residents and tourists, hindering economic activity and tourism.

The business community also shares the outrage, along with the Chamber of Commerce and agricultural associations, highlighting the negative impact on the region’s economy. The toll is blamed for severe traffic congestion on alternative routes, causing delays and disruptions for businesses and residents alike.

Calls for the removal of the AP-7 toll have intensified, with local leaders demanding equal treatment and highlighting the economic benefits it would bring to the region. The situation has escalated into a major point of contention between the Vega Baja and the central government.

While the government has announced plans to widen the N-332, which is heavily congested due to toll avoidance, local officials believe that removing the toll would provide a more immediate and effective solution to the region’s traffic problems.

The rush hour traffic jams on the N-332 are noticeable both in Orihuela Costa, where the road has already been doubled, and in Torrevieja.