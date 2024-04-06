



Torrevieja will request a report to see which sites are the most suitable to house park and ride facilities. A tender has now been opened, through the Framework Agreement, for the preselected studies that will provide the service to the council.

According to the councillor, Federico Alarcón, there are six plots of land that will be looked at; Avenida de la Estación, a lot next to the El Acequión School, another near the Park of Nations, the fourth in La Torreta, a fifth next to the CV-95 and Avda Rosa Mazón and, the last, Antonio Soria Park.

Torrevieja has a problem of an acute lack of parking that worsens in summer and has been especially aggravated in the last year, with the start of work on the leisure centre in the port and the loss of the parking spaces that have been previously located there.

Last summer, the solution to avoid traffic jams was limited to closing road access to Paseo Vista Alegre and Paseo de la Libertad and a detour through Ramón Gallud. This was a measure that was added to the temporary parking area on this last road during business hours.

However, the lack of parking still forced the Local Police to act against drivers who chose to leave their car in the port, under the cantilevered promenade of the Levante dam or, even, on the old fairground, now part of the leisure centre work.

In the past legislatures, there were also many proposals from the opposition to alleviate the problem. The PSOE advocated opening the Antonio Soria Park and connecting it by bus with the centre. The Greens campaigned for the establishment of a free bus service and Sueña proposed the Molino and Estación parks as suitable locations.