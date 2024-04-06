



A new weekend, and for the third time in the last 3-week, sabotage leaves over a thousand Portmán residents incommunicado.

On Friday at noon the third consecutive theft of a cable from the Telefónica repeater mast that provides voice and data coverage to 1,000 local residents was committed. The consequence is that, except for those people who subscribe to cable Internet, no one will not be able to use their mobile phone, even to call 112, until the damage is repaired.

In addition to the theft of the wiring, the criminals destroyed much of the installation to make its repair difficult.

Although the Telefónica operators were working on the repeater as soon as Friday afternoon, “they do not know when they will be able to restore the service,” the mayor of La Unión, Joaquín Zapata, has said.

The first of the robberies took place on March 15 and the second on the 19th. The surveillance of the Local Police and Civil Guard has increased since then, but the thieves have still been able to act in broad daylight.

The spokesman for the Portman neighbourhood groups, Daniel Portero, pointed out that “this has reached a point where more forceful measures will have to be taken, we must now consider mobilisations”.