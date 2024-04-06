



The Nelson Mandela Stadium is to have new artificial turf and renovated facilities. On Friday the council awarded the contract to Pavasal, based in Vara de Quart (Valencia), for 886,587 euros, which represents a 10% reduction on the base budget.

The first phase of the project, the most urgent, will be replacement of the artificial surface, which is already showing some wear. From there, in a second phase, an almost complete renovation is planned, in which the seats in the stands will be renewed, the dugout, the perimeter fencing, and a new video scoreboard.

The Provincial Council will contribute 100k to the project.

Home of SC Torrevieja

With capacity for 2,000 spectators, since 2016 it has functioned as a stadium and training ground, first for Torrevieja CF and, currently, for SC Torrevieja.

The Nelson Mandela was the priority for councillor Diana Box, which is now expected to be followed by a new indoor swimming pool and the repair of paddle tennis courts in the Sports City.