



On Friday the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, presented the Vive Plan, an ambitious program to build thousands of protected homes throughout the Valencian Community, one of the recipients being Torrevieja.

One of the conditions is that the town councils provide the land to the Valencian government.

Fortunately, the announcement has coincided with the beginning of the works of what is the largest urban expansion of the town in many years. Sector 20 La Hoya is the last large pocket of developable land left in the municipality, and this has been the area chosen by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, to host these new constructions aimed at young people and families with low incomes.

In total, 64,000 of the 1.8 million square meters of the old estate will be allocated to public development.

On Friday the Torrevieja council approved starting the reparcelling procedures prior to the delivery of the land to Valencia.