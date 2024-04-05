



The Local Police have arrested two people, following a robbery in a grocery shop in the centre of Orihuela.

The events occurred following a radio call from a taxi driver about a struggle in the grocery shop, food and bazaar where two individuals were involved in an altercation with the owner of the establishment.

On arriving at the scene, officers broke up the dispute following which the shop owner reported that the individuals had attempted to take goods without paying, causing her injuries during the fight.

She also showed evidence in the form of images captured by security cameras that corroborated her version.

The individuals were arrested while the shop owner was taken to the Álvarez de la Riva Health Centre to receive medical attention for minor injuries and scratches.