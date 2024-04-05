



Closed since the middle of last year, the Archaeological Museum needs upgrading more than ever. The building is beginning to show very obvious signs of deterioration with the Council ordering the shoring up of various parts of the church of San Juan de Dios and the Men’s toilets, the two areas of the old Oriolano hospital that make up the museum.

On the main door itself, two supports have been placed there to hold up and prevent the lintel of the access porch from continuing to sink.

According to the Councilor for Heritage, Matías Ruiz, the museum mainly suffers from humidity problems that are weakening the structure. He said that even though the refurbishment is especially urgent, the building does not present any risk of collapse at present.

As a preventive measure, the entire archaeological collection has been transferred to a municipal warehouse, where the councillor says it is well protected. In the recently proposed Orihuela Budget 1.5 million euros has been allocated to address the recovery of the building.