



The Plaza de Oriente central square, popularly known as “La Ermita”, is to have an outdoor area that will allow the safe practice of games and sports that are popular with young people in the town.

The councillor, Federico Alarcón, has confirmed the award of the simplified open procedure for the construction of the court, to the company GRUEXMA S.L.U. for a total amount of 162,393 euros.

The area is on the Plaza de Oriente in Torrevieja, where there is an underground car park, on top of which is a garden with approximately one metre of topsoil with grass and palm trees, olive trees, etc. This layer of topsoil is going to be removed and a raised floor created for the sports court. Therefore, the court will not be supported on natural soil, but on a 50-centimetre slab.

A concrete perimeter wall will be built to delimit the court, a raised floor will be laid until it reaches the level of the square, with an artificial grass area, two benches, a litter bin, two goals, a lamp post with four lights and, finally, the entire sports area will be fenced in.

The dimensions of the court will be 21 metres long and 7 metres wide. It is hoped to be ready for use in approximately 5 months.