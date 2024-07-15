



The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, announced this Monday that from midnight the toll on the AP-7 section of the Alicante ring road will be lifted for three months.

The Ministry has authorized the launch of a pilot test to provide a 100% discount on the motorway toll between July 16 and October 15, 2024, in order to attract long-distance and heavy traffic from the A-70 motorway, which is currently at its maximum capacity, with an average of between 80,000 and 95,000 vehicles per day.

“The situation on the A-70 cannot wait. We needed a quick, intelligent and immediate response,” said Puente after announcing the measure during his appearance in Alicante. “Fewer vehicles in general, and many fewer trucks in particular, will reduce congestion, improve road safety, reduce accidents and, very importantly, reduce emissions,” he said.

According to traffic data, the AP-7 Alicante ring road could be a comfortable, safe and efficient alternative for vehicles following long-distance routes that currently run along the A-70 motorway. It is about 33.2 km long and has two lanes in each direction, running between the towns of Monforte del Cid and El Campello, through to the junction where it connects with the AP-7 Alicante-Valencia.