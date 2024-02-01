



The Redován Council has concluded the landscaping carried out over the last three months in the La Sierra Municipal Natural Area, in the vicinity of the La Ermita recreational area. The work, financed with funds from the Vega Renhace Plan of the Generalitat Valenciana, has cost around 250,000 euros and has seen the repair and adaptation of paths, turning them into channels that will carry rainwater to the ravines, revegetating the area with trees and bushes and creating new rest area, thus expanding the surface of the recreational facilities that already existed in the area.

The work was completed on ‘Valencian Tree Day’ of which the mayor, Nely Ruiz Peral, said, “It is without a doubt a perfect day to finish the work that has been carried out here and that the entire town of Redován can now enjoy. We now have a wonderful meeting area for hikers, climbers, young people and families who want to enjoy some time outdoors in an area prepared for it, one that we already had, but which we now have now improved with more tables, rest areas, pergolas for shade and with paths, including one adapted so that all people can enjoy our mountains and nature.”

The mayor also pointed out that the most important thing about the work is that the new ‘rainwater channels’ in this natural area, perform a necessary function in the event of torrential rains to avoid, as far as possible, damage to the urban area such as that caused by the DANA of 2019.