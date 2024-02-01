



Their Majesties the Kings and Queen of Spain have hosted the traditional annual reception for the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Spain at the Royal Palace of Madrid, composed in total of 126 embassies and almost 800 Consulates, 153 career and more than 600 honorary.

They were received at the reception by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares.

Following the greetings, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia went to the Throne Room where the event began with an address by Monsignor Bernardito Cleopas Auza, nuncio of His Holiness the Pope.

In his own speech, the King highlighted that “In 2023, Spain has continued to deepen its commitment to multilateralism as a way to solve global problems. The year 2024 now gives us the opportunity to move towards a better United Nations, prepared to respond to the commitments assumed and the challenges of our days, such as the new threats to peace.