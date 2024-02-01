



The body of a diver was found on the shoreline of a La Manga beach this Thursday morning. It was discovered by a local resident in the Monteblanco area, an area belonging to the municipality of San Javier. The man was looking out from his balcony with a pair of binoculars. He informed the Local Police who immediately travelled to the scene.

The body has yet to be identified and the causes of death are currently unknown.

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard assumed responsibility for the investigation after being alerted to the incident by the San Javier Local Police, following the appearance of the body, around 9:30 a.m. this Thursday morning.

The body, which was wearing fins and a neoprene suit, was located at kilometre 3 of La Manga, in the Monteblanco beach area. The Benemérita said that it was someone who was diving and who probably felt unwell in the water. The sea currents would have dragged the body towards the shore.

The investigations will now involve identifying the person and trying to find out if a diver has disappeared in the area.

The Guardia Civil proceeded to remove the body and transfer it to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) for identification and autopsy.

A few years ago, the body of a diver who was lost in Cartagena was found in the waters of Ibiza a month after his disappearance. The researchers then pointed out that the sea currents could have moved this person, a 29-year-old young man, to the Balearic Islands. The boy had been practising underwater fishing in the vicinity of Escombreras Island.