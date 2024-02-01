



The Canadian artist known as Wildago (Wilda Goyetche) has been selected by the Town of Calpe’s Office of Culture for a solo exhibition of her paintings from Tuesday, 5 March 2024 through Saturday, 30 March 2024.

Located in the Ajuntament Vell Art Museum at Calle Francisco Zaragoza, 2, opening hours are 10am-2pm and 4:30pm-7:00pm. The exhibition is free. The public is invited to attend the inauguration event on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 at 7pm, where you can meet the artist.

Entitled The Things We Love, the exhibition is a selection of original paintings inspired by the two Valencian Community towns where she has lived during the past decade. It is a reaction to her devout love for the natural world. That is why you will notice a generous mix of local flora and fauna in the collection.

As this body of work has burgeoned, one constant has emerged: it is a sensitive presentation of subjects from daily small-town life that people yearn for, admire, and collect.

Delightfully figurative, Wildago’s paintings reflect a playful energy and sincere appreciation of Spain’s beauty. With techniques ranging from acrylics, oils, and mixed media to the Medieval method of creating Socarrats (fired clay tiles), she combines traditional and contemporary styles.

In 2022 she was commissioned to create a Socarrat tile composition for the town of Orba’s Font de Dalt, a historic laundry fount. This public installation of her work has brought great personal satisfaction to the artist since she lives in Orba.

Recently her efforts have also been recognised by the municipalities of Jávea (Alicante), Mora (Toledo), Miguelturra (Ciudad Real), and the City of Manises (Valencia). Wildago artworks appear in hundreds of private and corporate collections worldwide.

For more information, or to view works online: WILDAGO.ES / wildago@gmail.com / mobile or Whatsapp +34 671 785 423.