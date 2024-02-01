



The last Saturday in January is always the biggest day in the La Siesta calendar. It’s Club Championship time. A full house for the prestigious title of Club Champion and bragging rights for a year. Instead of the normal crisp January morning – this year players were complaining they couldn’t see the ball going down the first because of the sun. It was a glorious setting and fitting for the occasion.

With all the allocated tee times taken it was a hectic start but the players soon settled into their rhythm as the round unravelled. The course is in much better condition nowadays and so it played with a lot of competent rather than spectacular golf being played.

The competition was tight, which is always nice, with no runaway leaders at the half way mark. This made for a thoroughly enjoyable day for all. The usual prizes for nearest the pin and longest drives were on offer and the ten prizes were neatly distributed throughout the membership.

As the four balls rolled in there were still no obvious winners until the last scorecards were analysed. However, players had to wait until the evening gala at the clubhouse to discover who was in pole position.

Many would have had an anxious few hours wondering if their score was good enough. What a competition it turned out to be – only two points separating the top seven golfers.

In fifth place beating Gail Mosley and Michael Hughes on handicap was Dave O’Reilly, himself beaten by fourth placed Bruce Boswell. Third placed Ken Meredith was pipped on handicap by Les Mann but the Queen of La Siesta this year is Ros Smith – winning the title at her first attempt. Congratulations to Ros and to all who made the day such a success.

Michael