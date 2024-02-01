



Mª Carmen Albero and Francisco Torregrosa, the school Directors at CEIP Trinitario Seva and the IES Rafal gave details of a new approach to schooling that they are experimenting with in Rafal this year, which the councillor of education, Gabriel Valero, described as initiatives that “try to combine classroom teaching with multidisciplinary, appealing and innovative activities to reinforce student learning through practice and own experience”.

The two schools are “developing common projects that, with the support of the Council, allow transversal learning for students and work on aspects such as respect for the environment and the importance of an active life whilst at the same time they are teaching language or mathematics”.

One of the initiatives is the Olympic project ‘From Rafal to Paris’, which has been developed at all levels since September, and with which children “learn about the countries that compete; subjects such as geography, history and languages, as well as promoting sports and physical activity”.

At the end of February, the schools will have a visit from Olympic athletes, as part of the campaign to disseminate the values ​​of sport of the Spanish Olympic Committee and the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation.

Other joint initiatives will be the Knowledge Olympics, “with the participation of both the school and the institute students, and where the different Courses will measure knowledge in the different subjects.”

The schools will also produce two plays in English for language learning as well as making cultural visits to the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, and the STEAM workshops on robotics and programming”.

The mayor of Rafal, Manuel Pineda, has expressed his gratitude to both those in charge of the centres and his colleagues on the teaching staff “for the daily work they do to educate the Rafaleños of the future on such topics, important things such as caring for the environment, physical activity and sport and their values, always through multidisciplinary and didactic methods that make learning and the acquisition of knowledge faster and more enjoyable for them, and at the same time, more effective.”