



There will be about thirty teams gathering at the Pinatar Arena during the month of February

Squads will arrive from Ukraine, Switzerland, England and Sweden to either train or to compete in a variety of tournaments and competition, including the MIMA Cup 2024 featuring the Philippines, England, Scotland and Sweden women’s U-17, the Pinatar Cup 2024 with 4 senior teams and 4 under-19 women’s teams and both Under-17 and under-19 national team tournaments.

The highlight is expected to be the popular Costa Cálida Pinatar Cup Women’s National Team Tournament which will feature the Philippines, Scotland, Finland and Slovenia from February 19 to 28. In the under-19 category, Portugal, Sweden and the Czech Republic will take part.

There will also be plenty of Men’s national teams using Pinatar Arena in February. The under-19 teams from Denmark and the Czech Republic will join the under-17 teams of Switzerland, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and again Denmark in a series of friendly matches starting on February 14.

In addition to the national team squads, Ukrainian teams such as Polissya, Kryvbas and Metalist 1925 will train at Pinatar Arena where they will each stay for about a month each.

Randers from Denmark, Kalmar from Sweden and junior sides from Brentford and FC Basel will also use the venue to prepare for the second part of their respective seasons while Belgium will be bringing over its senior referees to brown their legs in the winter sun.

Pinatar Arena continues the trend that, in 2023, saw it achieve the best figures in its history, after hosting 130 teams from 41 different countries, that filled more than 30,000 hotel rooms on the Costa Cálida.

For the first time in ten years, the number of national teams exceeded the number of clubs (72-58), as a clear example of the importance that Pinatar Arena has gained at an international level within football federations around the world, helping to strengthen Murcia’s candidacy, as a potential venue for the 2030 World Cup.

UK and IRELAND TEAM LIST – FEBRUARY 2023:

Scotland: Scotland Women, Scotland Women U19, Scotland Women U17

England: Brentford Reserves, England Women’s U17

Republic of Ireland: Republic of Ireland U17