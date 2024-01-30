



Specsavers Ópticas has revealed its round-up of the standout eyewear trends to look out for in 2024.

Key highlights set to dominate this year include geometrics, dopamine brights, tinted lenses, subversive 60’s & 70’s, Y2K, cat eye and supersized frames.

The new year is set to bring a new wave of trends sure to dominate the runways and high street. To help style enthusiasts elevate their look and dial up their ‘frame game’ in 2024, Specsavers Ópticas has revealed its eyewear trends of the year.

One of the top eyewear trends to watch out for this year is Geometrics, evolving to be more experimental with bold shapes; incorporating more angles combined with softer lines in the same style of frame. Geometric frames are a modern, cool yet wearable shape, ranging from popular hexagonal lenses to more avant-garde shapes. Modern “aviators” are a key part of this trend, and many have a 60s and 70s inspiration. Online searches for geometric sunglasses increased by 40% month-on-month from November to December last year and we expect this trend to continue into 2024.

Other eyewear trends to experiment with this year include Dopamine Brights, Chunky Acetates and Subversive 60s and 70s looks.

Playful trends such as Dopamine Brights will continue to emerge as fashion becomes increasingly more colourful and search volumes for dopamine dressing are rising year-on-year. Expect to see bright yellows, fiery reds, cobalt blues, luminous greens and pink pops.

Tinted lenses started to rise in popularity last Autumn, with a 21% increase in search volume for yellow glasses and a 23% increase in brown glasses and the spring/summer 2024 runway shows from the likes of Louis Vuitton also featured this trend, so it’s set to only grow in popularity. This is a subtle take on coloured lenses, combining aspects of last season’s trending wraparounds but with an acetate, colourful and transparent twist. The key colours are brown and yellow, with yellow being the most popular here in Spain.

The increasing love of brave and bold vintage styles can be accredited to the dramatic rise in demand for subversive 60’s and 70’s, as this positive trajectory continues into 2024. There was a 127% and 118% increase in search volume for 70s and 60s designs respectively, inspired by retro film releases and high-end designers featuring the style on the runways.

2023 saw the revival of modern Y2K style, with Gen Z celebrities rocking the look and spiking a desire for this trend, which shows no signs of slowing down in 2024. Bayonetta letterbox style glasses continue to be popular, along with oval frames, which both saw over 50% increases in search volume at the end of last year.

For the classic style seekers among us, you’ll be pleased to hear that classic frames are not going away any time soon. Cat eye and supersized frames remain popular, each with their own updated twist for the year ahead.

Whether you are trying the hottest new geometrics trend, experimenting with colourful dopamine brights or sticking with an elevated classic cat eye frame, Specsavers Ópticas glasses and sunglasses collections are here to help. Made up of frames from top designer brands, Specsavers own styles and classic shapes start from as little as €29, helping every customer feel confident in finding the right style of glasses to suit them and dial up their frame game for 2024.