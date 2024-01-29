



José Manuel Dolón, a former Los Verdes mayor of Torrevieja, together with Compromís, has denounce the poor state of Casa Torre de los Balcones, a building that has been protected in the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU, since 1986.

He said that the ruinous state of the building, that is currently propped up by structural supports, was not mentioned at the tourist fair that ended on Sunday in Madrid, FITUR, despite its indisputable urban and architectural value, and that it represents an important historical reminder of the recent agricultural past of the Vega Baja region, as it is one of the few examples that are still preserved from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.”

“Its advanced state of dereliction has caused the fall of masonry and the collapse of large parts of the building; The rest remains standing with rudimentary shoring that is totally insufficient to guarantee the conservation of the façade, the tower and the viewpoint,” said the former mayor.

According to Dolón, “the ruined building of the Casa Torre de los Balcones, which is located at the entrance to Torrevieja on the CV-95 road, is the first image that people see when driving into the municipality, and the last that they see when leaving.”

He continued, “the building is also part of the landscape that can be seen from the rooms of the Hotel Doña Montse, it is visible to the millions of people who come into Torrevieja every year, and the Torrevieja council should be ashamed.”

The Greens and Compromís party’s have urged the Municipal Corporation to recovery this unique Torrevieja building in cooperation with the owners and in accordance with the court ruling that was made on the matter two years ago.

The Greens have suggested the use of the architectural work contributed by the Danish architect Henriette Baden, who selflessly studied the values ​​of the building in depth, and who suggested its procedures to ensure its recovery and conservation.