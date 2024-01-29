



A warm welcome back to all our members for the new season. Warm it was yesterday with 24 degrees. First, I would like to wish Dave Stockton our Captain a speedy recovery. It was great to see you at the presentation, get well soon.

The course is in excellent condition and thanks must go to Miguel and all his team. Jean, Martha, Jose, and Karolina, thank you for all your assistance in helping our club events run so smoothly. Many thanks to all the bar and kitchen staff, Brian, Vanessa’s, Gloria, and Marijose, not to forget Fina and Duly. Muchos gracias a todos.

Well done to Camillus, Terry, Alan, Philip, and Henry our competitions team. Many people take the work that goes on behind the scenes for granted, and a warm congratulations must go out to everyone for making our tournaments such a success. A special thank you to all those players who remained behind to collect prizes either for themselves or for others. We are a competitive and more importantly a social club. Thank you one and all.

Down to the results. Crystal winners, Michael Stott 39 Shaun Locke 39, and Clive Jenkins 37. Michael Sephton 41, Alex Duchart 38, and Colin Fleming 37. Sally Hopkins, 40, Jane Knight 40 and Steve Formby 38. Chris Daw 34, Clive Jenkins 32, and Skip Stuphlrfarrer 32. Jane Knight 36, Kevin Fitzpatrick 34, and Chris Fyffe 32.

Golf Prizes. Alex McIntyre 42, James Imrie 36, and Alan Cambell 35. James Hayes 43, Theo Boelhouwer 37. Michael Stott 37, Clive Jenkins 36, and Eddie Wall 36. Paul Raffell 35, Hep Kinnear 35, and Jim Hayes 34.

Medals. Jim Imrie 74 and Michael Stott 78. Alan Walker 70 and Stuart Bulling 71. Martin Archer 65 and Tony Smithurst 73. John O’Brien 69 and Pauvla Serakova 71. Stuart Tosh 71 and Dave Cossan 73. Holly Thomson 72 and Steve Formby 74.

Championship results. NTP’s. John O’Brien, Clive Jenkins, Gary Conroy, Colm Murphy peter Dunne and Terry Fitzgerald. It is most import that you do not put your name down on the NTP’s if you are not staying to collect your prize.

Category III. Christine Fyfe 38, Tony Stafford 38, and Peter Freeman 37.

Category II. John Aitchison 36, Gordon Montgomery 35 and Wernfried Stuhlpfarrer 34.

Category I. Robert Smith 34, James Imrie 34, and Andrew Currie 34. The Gross was won by Michael Stott with 33. Second overall went to Alan Ewing with 38. Our winner on the day with a fantastic score of 42 points Peter Dunne.

Well done to everyone who all who participated and supported the winners with your presence at the prize presentation.