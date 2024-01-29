



The delegate of the Consell in Alicante, Agustina Esteve, has shown her support for the Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Competition.

On Saturday, together with mayor, Eduardo Dolón, she attended the recital that was held at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando in Madrid that the Torrevieja City Council scheduled for the Fitur Tourism International fair.

Esteve said that the Habaneras and Polyphony Contest is declared to be of International Tourist Interest and is a beacon of Cultural Merit from the Generalitat. The next event, the 70th, will take place between July 21 and 27.

The Consell delegate confirmed that in the next competition choirs from all over the world will take part, coming from countries including the Philippines, China, Venezuela, Serbia, Belarus, Ukraine, Mexico, Indonesia and Colombia.

Furthermore, Esteve has said that the Habaneras and Polifonía Competition is the most important of this musical genre held in Spain and is one of the most prestigious in Europe.

The Choir of the Municipal Choral School of Torrevieja and the Madrid Youth Choir took part in Saturday’s recital.