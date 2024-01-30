



Today in Spain we have an investment scammer in court, the cases against two different property managers in different parts of the country who kept money from the communities of owners are heard in court, and the members of a company that illegally broadcast foreign television channels in Spain are facing prison and millions in fines, plus, details of how self-employed and businesses will have to include a traceable QR code on invoices very soon.

On Tuesday, various GDP data will be published, in countries such as Spain, France, Italy, Germany and the entire Eurozone. Also, we will know the evolution of inflation in Spain in the month of January, after registering a slight moderation at the end of 2023. At the same time, the industrial production price index in Italy will be published. In addition, we will also find out the trend of consumer confidence in the Eurozone.

News Around Spain

The Provincial Court of Pontevedra will hear evidence against a resident of Lalín accused of swindling 128,000 euro from a man to whom she promised very profitable investments that she never made. The Prosecutor’s Office is asking for six years in prison for the woman in relation to events dating back to 2018, when the woman was the sole administrator of an investment and financial services company.

The First Section of the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands holds the trial today against the administrator of a community of owners who, allegedly, kept the money from the neighbours’ community fees. According to the indictment, between 2014 and until April 2019, the woman served as administrator of the community, and allegedly made several asset dispositions from community accounts to accounts owned by her or that were managed by her. The Public Ministry considers the facts to constitute a continuing crime of improper approval and requests three years in prison and a fine of 4,860 euro for the defendant.

The Provincial Court of Pontevedra will host the trial against another property manager accused of illegally taking more than 175,000 euro from a community of owners that he managed. According to the court document, the community of owners in question appointed a company as administrator in 2013, in which the accused acquired all the shares in 2019. In total, he is alleged to have appropriated a total of 175,263.70 euro from the accounts of the community of owners, to which he caused “significant economic damage”. The Prosecutor considers the facts constituting a crime of misappropriation and requests four years and three months in prison for the man, as well as the return of the money.

Four partners of a private telecommunications company in Ciudad Real will be tried from today in the Provincial Court for offering their clients the possibility of watching soccer matches in Spain that were originally broadcast on foreign channels to which they held no broadcast rights. The prosecutor considered that these events constitute a crime against intellectual property, for which he requests that the accused be sentenced to three years and six months in prison, plus a fine of 2,196,576 euro, double the profit obtained, as well paying the original licenced broadcaster the amount of 1,098,288 euro, together with legal interest.

Although the exact date has yet to be determined, it is expected that within a few months, all self-employed people and businesses that issue invoices to other self-employed workers or companies must include a QR code on the invoice which will allow their clients can check whether they have complied with their obligations and have communicated the information about the operation to the Tax Agency. This is reflected in the new billing regulations that have already been approved, and whose entry into force is awaiting the approval of the corresponding Treasury order.

To read these articles in full, visit SpainToday.news

Things to Do Today

In the Casa de Cultura in Guardamar del Segura a collective exhibition featuring “new perspectives” is on until February 4.

For more local events, pick up The Leader newspaper every Monday, and This is Torrevieja for Torrevieja events.

Local Markets

Local markets on a Tuesday can be found at Benijofar, Daya Nueva, La Marina (Elche), Orihuela, San Bartalome (Orihuela), and San Fulgencio.

The roads will of course be busy around those locations.

Traffic and Travel

Road wise, there´s nothing significant planned but remember that if you are venturing into the mountain areas, which in some cases might be less than an hour from the sunny coast, snow chains should be a consideration to avoid getting stranded.

For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es

On This Day

1998, in Seville, terrorist group ETA shoots PP councillor Alberto Jiménez-Becerril and his wife Ascensión García.

1945, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gave his last speech on the twelfth anniversary of his coming to power.

1938, in Burgos, the formation of the First National Government of Spain was made, in which Francisco Franco officially assumes the positions of head of State and Government.

1648, the Peace of Westphalia is signed in Münster in Germany, ending the Thirty Years’ War between the Netherlands and Spain.

Follow Mark Nolan’s Podcast

You can have this audio bulletin sent to your favourite audio platform, such as Amazon, Spotify, TuneIn, Spreaker or Alexa, it’s FREE, just search Mark Nolan’s Podcast, visit marknolanspodcast.com for instructions.