Man arrested for desecrating graves in Almoradí





The Civil Guard has arrested a man for robbing graves at the Almoradí cemetery. The detainee, along with the recovered objects, has been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Orihuela, which has ordered his release on bail.

At the end of December last year, the Almoradí Council notified the Civil Guard of a series of robberies that occurred from a storeroom and a cleaning room at the municipal cemetery. The perpetrators stole metal objects, caused damage to a burial chamber and seized two rosaries from inside a pantheon, even going so far as to stir around the bone remains deposited at the site.

A number of the stolen objects were recovered close to the cemetery, suggesting that the person responsible was moving the objects on foot, which led to focusing suspicions on someone who lived nearby.

With a detailed description of the stolen objects, visits were paid to scrap yards and recycling centres in Almoradí and its surroundings. In one local establishment, the agents recovered the objects stolen from the warehouse, valued at about 300 euros. In addition, they obtained information of the person who had sold these effects, identifying a 43-year-old resident with a history of crimes against property.

On January 5, having confirmed that he was responsible for robbing the cemetery on seven occasions the agents arrested the suspect. The individual, along with the seized effects, was placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Orihuela.