



Traditional entertainment is making a comeback. People are dusting off old records from their parents’ attic and spinning them once more. eBooks are being shelved in favor of hardback classics and even traditional games are resurfacing too. That begs the question, why is traditional entertainment making such a comeback, and what does the future hold for media in general?

Rediscovering Classic Games

During the 80s, Friday nights were for bingo. People wanted nothing more than to break free from their weekly working routine and sought out entertainment that was easy, convenient and fun. Traditional bingo halls are now making a resurgence, along with online bingo. People are ditching complex and time-consuming games and now play bingo games online for fun.

With the rise of chat rooms, people can now replicate the same traditional experience but from the comfort of their own homes. It’s not just bingo that’s on the rise either. Even board games are resurging, as people seek out new and interesting experiences outside the digital world.

The Vinyl Revival

A lot of the vinyl revival comes down to the preference for sound quality. A lot of people will say that MP3 sounds better than vinyl, due to the consistency between tracks. With that being said, any audiophile will tell you that the warm notes and subtle imperfections that vinyl has to offer, add to the character. One thing to take note of is that some records were recorded with the sole intention of being listened to on vinyl, as other formats were simply not an option.

Some fans believe that listening to vinyl is the only way to hear the music as the artist intended. Take The Who for example. Baba O’Riley from their Who’s Next album sounds amazing on vinyl, and the experience of cranking up the volume to hear punchy drums cut through the electronic organ is unlike anything you’ll ever experience through MP3. People also use vinyl as a way to support artists.

Musicians earn a fraction of a cent for streams, but when you buy a vinyl record, up to 20% goes directly to them. The difference is night and day.

Source: Pexels

Escape in the World of Books

Print sales are up by 2%. This positive trend can be put down to a range of factors, including the increase in the price of eBooks and eReaders. You also have the fact that people are now more prone to screen fatigue. Avid readers are looking to books as a way to give them a break from the digital world, and print helps provide a physical connection.

They provide an escape to a world far different to this one, while offering a refreshing sense of control. People often talk about the smell of an old book and how there’s nothing quite like it, and there’s a good reason for it. It’s because they help to ground you by reverting you back to your basic senses, something that eBooks can’t do.

Source: Pexels