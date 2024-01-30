



You may have spotted a lot of aircraft movements high in the sky at the start of this week, well the activities are set to continue, as a military exercise is taking place once again in the sky over Spain.

The exercise, TLP 2024-1, started on Monday and will continue until 9 February, although it will not take place on the weekend, as even aviators need time off.

There is also therefore the chance of sonic booms rattling homes and windows during the course of the exercise.

Reach for the Sky, but try not to get a crick in your neck, and enjoy the spectacle disturbing the peace whilst keeping it.