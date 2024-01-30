



Mojácar was the epicentre of European cycling sport as the finishing line of the III Women Cycling Pro Costa de Almería, one of the most important events on the European women’s calendar.

Throughout the weekend, the international press’s focus was on Mojácar and it was also undoubtedly the best showcase to show it to spectators of half the world and sports lovers as a competitive and unbeatable destination for the practice of any discipline, whether at amateur or professional level, as well as able to host any top-class sporting event.

Mojácar Mayor Francisco García Cerdá declared to the numerous media outlets accredited for the event the municipality’s commitment to the promotion of sports tourism as a support to the tourism sector in its task of deseasonalizing: “Mojácar offers and has everything necessary to be a sports destination year-round.”

A success in organisation and promotion for the municipality that is beginning to reap the benefits of the intense work being carried out by the government team in the local authority, supporting offering a differentiated and quality offer, sustainable and respectful of the environment.

For this edition, the III Women Cycling Pro had the highest number of cyclists taking part so far, with teams from France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Norway, the UK, the US, Canada and Spain.

This event is one of the first of the year and the first with UCI 1.1 category, (continental circuits that take place in a single day), in the Almería province. It was organised by Total Sport Mediterranean, Club Deportivo a Todo Marcha and Community Sport, together with the Junta de Andalucía, Almería Provincial Council, the Association of Levante Almeriense Municipalities and Mojácar, Garrucha and Níjar local councils.

Following an exciting race and an arrival at the finishing line that is popular with fans, the Movistar team, led by its runner Olivia Baril, won a well-deserved victory after the more than three and a half hours it took the runner to go the 121 kilometres from the start line in Campohermoso.