



Finding a rental home at a good price is not an easy task, especially in large cities where the lack of available apartments makes the existing ones considerably more expensive. Therefore, one option may be to change destinations and move to a nearby town, but where prices are much cheaper.

According to data from Idealista, renting a home in March 2024 cost an average of 10.1 euro per square metre, 1.7% more than in December 2023 and 15.5% more than last year at this time. The highest prices tend to be in the areas closest to the beach while the cheapest apartments are found in the smaller municipalities.

Among the municipalities with the most expensive rent are Finestrat (€14.4/m2), Benidorm (€13.4/m2) and Alfaz del Pi (€13.0/m2). At the other end, there are: Elda (€6.1/m2), Alcoy (€6.3/m2) and Elche (€7.5/m2).

Regarding the most economical options, you could consider Mutxamel (€8.4/m2), San Vicente del Raspeig (€8.7/m2), or Gran Alacant (€9.2/m2).

It must be taken into account that Idealista does not have enough data on the municipalities of the entire province to include them in the ranking.