



The Vega Baja will receive around 2.4 million euro to promote agricultural employment during 2024. Specifically, 25 municipalities in our region will benefit from these subsidies aimed at the development of rural areas, forestry heritage, and the environment.

The subdelegate of the Government in Alicante, Juan Antonio Nieves, chaired the meeting of the Provincial Commission for Monitoring of the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program of the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, in which representatives of the State Public Employment Service have also participated (SEPE).

Nieves highlighted that 25 municipalities in Vega Baja will receive a total of 2,391,312 euro in 2024 within the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program: “these are very important funds because they contribute to the recovery of the municipalities.”

The municipalities that will benefit from the subsidy are: Albatera, Algorfa, Almoradí, Benejúzar, Benferri, Benijófar, Bigastro, Callosa, Catral, Cox, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Dolores, Formentera, Granja, Guardamar, Jacarilla, Los Montesinos, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada, Rafal, Redován, Rojales, San Fulgencio, and San Isidro.

These subsidies are intended for the development of rural areas, the conservation and development of forest heritage and the environment, or the creation and improvement of infrastructure to improve the quality of life in the environment in which they are carried out.

The works carried out are linked to the maintenance of the road network, cleaning and clearing of rural roads and expansion and adaptation of the road surface, and environmental work (conditioning of the hydrographic network, maintenance of routes and trails and outdoor leisure areas, and conservation and maintenance of forest areas).