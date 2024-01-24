



The price of rental housing in the Valencian Community increased by 14.6% in 2023. Only the Balearic Islands registered a greater increase (+19.4%).

In the province of Valencia, the increase reached 18.1%, the highest in the Peninsula, while in Alicante it grew by 12.2% and in Castellón 11.6%.

These are data extracted from the report “Housing for rent in Spain in 2023” prepared from the Fotocasa Real Estate Index. Among the nine municipalities where the rental price grew by more than 20% in 2023, there are three in the Valencian Community: Canet d’En Berenguer (+23.9%) is the fifth, behind Lucena, Vélez-Málaga, Móstoles and Burgos; and eighth and ninth are Gandia (+20.2%) and Benidorm (+20%), behind Pozuelo de Alarcón and Palma de Mallorca.

After this price increase, which in Spain as a whole has been 5.7%, there are 16 Spanish provinces where rents exceed 10 euro/m² per month. Valencia is the seventh most expensive and Alicante the thirteenth. They are: Barcelona (17.76 euro/m² per month), Gipuzkoa (17.72), Madrid (17.38), Balearic Islands (16.90), Bizkaia (14.78), Málaga (13.92), Valencia (12.92), Las Palmas (12.91), Girona (12.74), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (12.62), Álava (12.32), Cantabria (11.71), Alicante (11.02), Navarra (11.02), Seville (10.97) and Segovia (10.16). In Castellón the price is 7.89 euro/m² per month).

In 17 of the 20 cities analysed in the Valencian Community the rental price increased in 2023. After the aforementioned Canet d’En Berenguer, Gandia and Benidorm, follow València (+17.1%), Torrevieja (+15.7%), Sagunt (13.2%), Orihuela (12.3%), Alicante (11.6%), Santa Pola (11.6%), Alcoi (10.9%) and Elx (10.5%).

Benidorm is the town with the most expensive rent (15.88 euro per square metre), followed by Canet d’En Berenguer (15.05 euro/m2), València (14.55 euro/m2), El Campello (12.46), Alicante (12.21), Santa Pola (12.05), Altea (11.95), Dénia (11.05), Gandía (10.95), Benicàssim (10.66) and Torrevieja (10.54).