



The Official Gazette of the Province of Alicante this week contained details of a project for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a power of 1.6 MW in Pilar de la Horadada, called FV CUZCO.

The project, which is now open to public consultation, is developed by the company Huerto Solar Cuzco, based in Lorca (Murcia), and has an investment of 923,180 euro. The project states that it is an installation with maximum total power of the photovoltaic modules (peak): 2,007.36 kWp, with a nominal power of the inverters of 1.6 MW and a granted access capacity of 1.4 MW. It will be composed of a generating field of 3,264 615 Wp photovoltaic modules, mounted on fixed two-post structures driven directly into the ground. The project extends over more than two hectares.

From the centre, located on plot 143 of polygon 8 of the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, the 20 kV single circuit underground evacuation line will depart to a new sectioning centre to be installed on plot 123 of polygon 8 of the municipal area. from Pilar de la Horadada.