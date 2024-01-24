



The Orihuela Local Police attended an incident in the centre of Orihuela on Monday, after receiving a call that a man, who apparently suffered from schizophrenia, had suffered a psychotic breakdown.

They attended with a National Police patrol where they found a man locked inside a shop. They tried on several occasions to get him to leave the store, despite his refusal and threats to the agents.

A health officer also attended the scene with a doctor who knew the man’s clinical history and, through whom, they managed to enter the establishment to find the man showing an aggressive attitude, threatening them with knives and tools.

The man also threatened to take his own life and attack anyone who approached him as he held a 29-centimeter knife with a 17-inch serrated blade and a wooden handle against his chest.

In order to prevent the man from being seriously injured, the officers used a taser gun, firing two shots to immobilize him, at which point the agents were able to subdue him with the health service taking over. Once he had been calmed down he was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was admitted.