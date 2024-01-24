



The revival of the film studios in Alicante, the Cuidad de la Luz, is already coming to fruition, and on Monday the production crew for the latest instalment of the Marvel Entertainment and Columbia Pictures franchise Venom came to town.

The team made up of 600 people will remain in Alicante for about two months, with the resulting overnight stays in hotels and apartments in the city and the foreseeable induced consumption in hospitality and commerce being the direct benefit to their stay.

In principle, the filming of several of the scenes of the film starring Tom Hardy will begin on January 29 and will continue until February 29, although there has already been pre-production work and post-production will continue beyond that date.

In fact, this production will temporarily coincide with the work of another national production under the title of “El Cautivo”, the new project by Spanish director Alejandro Amenábar about the period in which the writer Miguel de Cervantes remained imprisoned in Algiers.

In that case, filming will continue for nine weeks from the beginning of February. Specifically, the team will spend six weeks in the province of Alicante and the remaining three weeks in other towns in the province of Valencia, between the months of April and June.