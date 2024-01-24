



The Elche City Council has begun the installation of 1,900 lights in the Carrús neighbourhood, as part of the project to improve energy efficiency for lighting throughout the municipality, financed 50% between the Elche town council and the European Union contributing to the other half of the cost, as is the case for so many projects where funding is boosted thanks to membership of the EU, where billions are handed to members to help in local and national projects.

Within this project, the installation of new LED system luminaires has been launched in districts such as La Marina and Altet, in the roundabouts of the EL-20 and work has also begun in Arenales del Sol. In addition, in the coming weeks, the renovation of more than 200 streetlights in the downtown area will be carried out, which will go from sodium vapor to a Fernandino and LED model. “Our priority is the improvement of the municipality’s lighting,” said the councillor for Public Services, Claudio Guilabert.

In parallel to the project subsidized with Edusi funds, the Public Services area also wants to join in the change of lighting that is going to be carried out, thanks to the budget modification last August. According to Guilabert, the new item will allow the installation of 60 streetlights of the classic San Andrés model on Desamparados, San Jorge and San Miguel streets, Solares, Porta Oriola or Travessia de les Barques. Also, on the Santa Ana slope and 200 new streetlights in the Municipal Park.

“Elche has to recover its identity. In addition to betting on energy efficiency, we must improve public spaces because the details do matter. Our roadmap is very clear: make people’s lives easier,” said the councillor, who has announced a pilot project in the district of La Galia for the implementation of solar streetlights similar to those that have been installed on some stretches of the Santa Pola highway. The first will be located next to the bus stop, with the intention of exporting this idea to other districts.