



Not everyone wants to run the world perhaps, but there´s always a compromise for those who want to run at least 10 kilometres, with road races organised throughout the year in Spain. Santa Pola held a race last week, but if you missed that, don’t worry, you can focus now on training as there are more to come.

The next race if interest might be the Total Energies Maratón de Murcia Costa Cálida, but perhaps be careful if you’re a novice as there is a 42k version of this race, so choose wisely. Running through the charming city streets of Murcia, the event takes place on 4 February.

A week later, the running action is in Elche, a 10k race which is also used to raise funds for good causes through the Rotary Club. That race is on 11 February 2024.

On the same day, runners will be taking to the streets of Orihuela, which might be a choice for those starting out on the sport, as there they offer an 8k race, as well as the 32.2k half marathon. This is also a special event in so much as it’s the 25 anniversary of this race.

If you are of a nervous disposition, do not read this paragraph, just jump to the next, because on 24 February, in the municipality of Elche, Transilicitana will take place. For those of you brave enough to have read on, this is a staggering 100 kilometre endurance race, with slopes and flats, just over 1.2 kilometres in each direction, and is really not for the feint hearted. The good news is that they give you 24 hours to complete the race. A rough calculation via Google suggests that means you would have to coverage an average of little over 4 kilometres per hour. That same Google search also stated that, “The average runner takes less than 10 hours to complete a 100km ultramarathon”. Sadly, on that particular day, our diary says we’ve got that “thing” on, so we are unable to participate!

Assuming the runners survive, they can take a short nap and wake the next day, 25 February, or just continue running if they have taken the 24 hour period, into Torrevieja, where the “city of salt” has a 21k half marathon, and (if we’re forced to, this might be an option) a 5k race.

We are about to run our course for the first quarter coverage of our pick of the races, but on 10 March, Elche has both as 7.2k and half marathon, Crevillente on 6 April has a 6 k race, and subscription has just opened for the Dama de Guardamar half marathon, which takes the form of both a 10k and 21k variant (10.5 and 21.1 kilometres, respectively, to be pedantic), and will take place in Guardamar del Segura on 14 April 2024.

Other races are available in different areas, as is the option to just stay at home and watch TV, but if you do want more information about any of the races, then your local town hall, the sports department in particular, is a good starting point.

Also… Road races equal road closures.